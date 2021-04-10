Mumbai Records Over 9,300 New Covid Cases, Infections Doubling In 34 Days

Mumbai has added over one lakh new cases in the last 13 days (File)

Mumbai reported 9,327 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, slightly up from yesterday's 9,200, as the gripping pandemic forces Maharashtra to implement stricter rules to contain the surge.

Cases in the state capital have been doubling every 34 days, the Greater Mumbai municipal corporation said today in an update. Just over a week ago, the doubling rate was 44 days in the city.

The country's financial capital also added 50 fatalities taking the total number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the city to 11,959. This is the highest daily deaths the city has recorded this year.

The total number of cases in the city now stands at 5,10,225; Mumbai had crossed the five lakh-mark on Friday. There are over 91,000 active cases in the highly populated city.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 79 per cent. 48,749 tests were conducted in the last day; total tests stand at over 45.5 lakh. 8,474 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours in Mumbai.

The city has added over one lakh new cases in the last 13 days.

Nearly 800 buildings have been sealed in the city and 79 slums and chawls are containment zones. Mumbai is equipped with over 9,500 oxygen beds and over 1200 ventilator beds, the update read.

Maharashtra, which has been reporting around half of the new infections in the country each day, is the worst affected state in India. The state's highest single-day spike of 59,907 cases was reported on April 7. Mumbai had recorded its highest single-day spike last Sunday with 11,163 infections.

Maharashtra has enforced a night curfew and a weekend lockdown this week, but sources say Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in favour of a complete lockdown in the state to control the unprecedented surge, sources told NDTV, following an all-party meeting today to discuss the crisis.

India has been battling a massive spike in infections for the past few weeks with the country setting an unprecedented, grim record today with 1.45 lakh cases.

Several states continue to struggle to contain the surge in the second wave, believed to be more severe than the first, complaining of vaccine shortages and demanding inoculations be expanded to younger people.

The issue of shortage of vaccine stocks has been headlined by Maharashtra - where over two dozen centres have been shut in Mumbai and more than 100 in Pune.

The central government, however, has stressed that vaccines are not in short supply.