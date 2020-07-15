Mumbai Weather Update: Met Office Warns Of Very Heavy Rainfall Today

Mumbai rain update: Heavy rain is expected in the city and an 'Orange'alert has been sounded.

Mumbai and the entire Maharashtra coast is witnessing very heavy rainfall since early morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts of the state. An 'Orange' alert for Mumbai region has been sounded for today.

An 'Orange' alert means local authorities should be "prepared", while a 'Red'alert indicates "immediate action."

The latest satellite pictures shows "possibilities of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today...," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted.

IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity.Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast

PL TC pic.twitter.com/E0VPiN2qnz — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2020

Water-logging has been reported in pockets and traffic movement is normal in Mumbai so far.

The Santacruz weather bureau in Mumbai recorded 86 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Tuesday and the Colaba station reported 50 mm rainfall during the same period.

According to the IMD, rainfall between 64 mm to 115 mm is considered "heavy" while precipitation between 115 mm and 204 mm is termed as "very heavy".

On Tuesday, the weather office said, heavy rainfall is also expected in Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad and Jalna districts.