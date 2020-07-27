Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Waterlogging Reported In Low-Lying Areas

Mumbai Weather News: The city is witnessing heavy rain for the last 24 hours water-logging has been reported in some low-lying areas.

Mumbai rain: Water-logging in Dadar and Hindmata areas of the city

The city and its suburbs are witnessing heavy rain for the last 24 hours and the intensity increased early morning today.Due to the continuous downpour, water-logging has been reported in some low-lying areas and traffic is being diverted. Moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecast by the weather office for the day.

"Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rain in last 24 hrs. Most of it occurred since early morning...," tweeted KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director, Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai. 

The latest satellite image "indicates a cloud patch near Mumbai," Mr Hosalikar said

Massive waterlogging has been reported in Hindmata, Dadar and few other areas.

The Colaba weather station recorded over 60 mm rainfall while Santa Cruz recorded 100 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the weather bureau.

