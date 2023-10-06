Mumbai Police Seizes Mephedrone Worth Rs 300 Crore, Arrests 12

151.305 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 300.26 crore were seized after a factory was raided in Nashik district.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug (File)

Mumbai:

The Mumbai police has seized mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore and arrested 12 persons from several cities in an operation that was underway for the past few days, a senior official said on Friday.

He said 151.305 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 300.26 crore were seized after a factory was raided in MIDC Shinde Gaon in Nashik district.

A team from Saki Naka police station arrested 12 members of a syndicate from various parts of the metropolis as well as Hyderabad in Telangana and Nashik, he informed.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug that is known by a variety of street names, including 'meow meow', white magic, bubble, m-cat etc.

