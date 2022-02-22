Mumbai Police Has A Gehraiyaan Twist To Its Message Against Cyber Crimes

Song explores intimate relationship of characters played by Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Mumbai Police has warned people against cyber phishing attempts by borrowing the title track of Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan. It has asked people to be “cyber-safe” and not share their OTPs, or one-time password, with anyone or they will have to say, “Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey.”

The police department, which finds innovative ways to connect with Mumbaikars on social media, wrote on Twitter, “Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP. Be aware. Be cyber safe.”

The song Doobey explores the intimate and forbidden relationship of the characters played by Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Mumbai Police has turned this number into a catchy warning to those who take cyber security lightly.

And, it seems social media users are impressed with the latest post shared by Mumbai Police.

This user called it “epic”.

A curious person asked, “Aap log bhi gane ka promotion karte ho kya [Do you guys also promote songs?]”

Well, this is not the first time when Mumbai Police has shared a post to spread awareness about cyber security. Earlier, the official account of the Mumbai Police Commissioner had come up with an innovative idea to educate people on passwords. It shared a picture of three cups of tea kept in a line and asked users to "keep a kadak password".

"We believe in complete "high-Tea" security," the post read.

As more and more people choose to transact digitally, there has been a gradual uptick in the number of cybercrimes. To stop such crimes, authorities have regularly warned people against sharing their OTPs with anyone.