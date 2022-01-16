UAE Passengers Exempted From Quarantine, Covid Test On Arrival In Mumbai

These directions will be enforced with effect from midnight of January 17, 2022.

Passengers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai are now exempted from compulsory seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR test upon their arrival to Mumbai, as per an order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"To contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the city, special SOPs for monitoring of international travelers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai in Mumbai were issued under circular No. MGC/F/5819 Dated 29.12.2021. As per these SOPs, 7 days Home quarantine and on arrival RT-PCR test was made mandatory for such passengers. These directives are now revised as below: 1). No special SOPs henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai 2). Guidelines applicable to international travelers arriving from "Countries other than Countries at-risk" will be made applicable to travelers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai," reads the order issued on Sunday.

