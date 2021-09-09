Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Gets Electric Car On World EV Day

The electric car will be a part of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's fleet

Mumbai's civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - on Thursday handed over an electric car to city Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

It has leased five Tata Nexon electric vehicles (EVs) and one of them will be a part of the mayor's fleet, the BMC said in a release.

"Environment-friendly electric vehicles are the need of the hour and people should use more and more such vehicles," it said.

The civic body has 966 vehicles in its fleet, most of which run on fossil fuels.

It has hired five Tata Nexon EVs from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a Union government undertaking, on "dry lease", an arrangement under which the company will take care of the maintenance of the vehicles.

The civic body will be paying Rs 27,000 per month to the company for each of these "pollution-free vehicles" which will stay in the BMC's fleet for the next eight years.

