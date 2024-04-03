Mumbai Man Loses Rs 6.72 Lakh After Leaving Wallet Unattended At Cricket Ground

Investigations are underway to identify the accused, police said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old chartered accountant lost Rs 6.72 lakh after his credit and debit cards were stolen when he left his belongings unattended to play cricket at Cross Maidan in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act at Azad Maidan police station for the incident that took place on March 30, an official said.

The complainant, Vivek Dave, came to play cricket at Cross Maidan, changed into his gear and left his belongings, including his wallet with credit and debit cards and a mobile phone, in a bag, he said.

Later, while heading home on a train to Borivali, Mr Dave noticed bank transaction messages on his mobile phone, according to which around Rs 1 lakh was debited from his bank account, and purchases of more than Rs 5 lakh were made using his credit card, the official said.

According to the first information report, while the complainant played cricket for three hours, the unidentified accused stole his credit and debit cards, withdrew Rs 1 lakh cash from an ATM, and went on a shopping spree at four jewellery stores.

Mr Dave contacted one of the shops where the accused purchased jewellery using his card, and the shop owner sent him CCTV footage of the accused, the official said.

Investigations are underway to identify the accused, he added.

