To Escape Mob, Murderer Gets Into Police Van; Arrested

A 40-year-old man and his associate were arrested for allegedly killing the former's wife on suspicions that she was having an affair, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Satish Zaavle and his associate Swapnil Pawar were held on Sunday night for the murder which took place in Chembur's MG Road area, the Tilaknagar police station official said.

"Satish Zaavle and Swapnil Pawar stabbed Deepali, a beautician, several times. Satish Zaavle tried to flee from the spot but was chased by onlookers. To escape their fury, he came and sat inside a police patrol van and confessed to what he had done," he said.

The woman, who was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, had been staying with her mother in Chembur due to the domestic strife, investigating officer Sandeep Pawar said.

Satish Zaavle and his associate have been arrested and charged with murder and other offences, the official said.

