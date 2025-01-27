Man Forgets Coldplay Tickets For Ahmedabad Concert, Says "Too Much Struggle"

The sheer excitement to attend a Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad turned into a moment of panic for a fan who was travelling from Mumbai, when he realised he had left his ticket at home.

The fan, Ajay More, said he had already boarded a train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, when he found that he had forgotten to carry the tickets.

"I forgot my tickets at home and now in train to Ahmedabad," he shared his ordeal on X.

i forgot my tickets at home 😭

and now in train to Ahmedabad — Ajay More (@AjayMore4537) January 25, 2025

Another X user, who identified himself as Ajay's friend, also shared the blunder done by the latter.

"Friend sat in train to Ahmedabad from Mumbai for Coldplay concert and forgot concert tickets at home," he posted on the micro-blogging site.

A day later, he shared a screenshot of a purported message with Ajay that said the latter's family had managed to courier the tickets to him. "Aagaya (it has come)," Ajay said in the message, adding "Too much struggle".

Ajay's gaffe, however, evoked mixed reactions on his and his friend's post on X.

One user, Lakshya Rana, said: "If you believe you deserve it the universe will serve it"

Means you didn't deserve to go to concert."

Another user, "Ramya || Calm" said: "Bro got so much excited, in a hurry not miss anything, lost all fun."

One user, Satya, asked: "They are still using physical tickets?"

Another user, Anshul Singh, said: "Classic case of, home work toh kiya but copy ghar pe bhool aya".

Coldplay, a British band, had commenced their India tour in Mumbai on January 18 and performed three shows there before heading to Ahmedabad for two more concerts on January 25 and 26. The shows were held as part of the "Music of the Spheres World Tour".

The event in Ahmedabad took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin greeted the crowd, saying "Happy Republic Day, India!", and also touched many hearts by singing the patriotic anthem "Vande Mataram".

Mr Martin also addressed the audience in Hindi and thanked them for turning up in large numbers from different corners of the country.

"Dhanyawaad pyaare dosto. Aap sab ka bohat swagat hai hamare show mein. Aap sabka bohat dhanyawaad ki aapne hume yaha perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad me aake humein bohat khushi ho rahi hai. Aur namaste aap sabko jo hume live stream par dekh rahe hai," he said, drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

"That is the every Hindi word I ever learned in my whole life. So thank you," he added,, before briefly switching to Gujarati.

He also hummed a few lines from music maestro A R Rahman's 1997 patriotic track "Maa Tujhe Salaam".

Mr Martin performed tracks like "Yellow", "Charlie Brown", "All My Love", "Clocks", "People of the Pride", "Hymn for the Weekend", and "Viva La Vida".

The British rock band also includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.