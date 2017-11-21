Mumbai Man Cleared To Fly Homemade Aircraft, Names It After PM Modi

"The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has provided a registration certificate to pilot Amol Yadav," a statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office said on Monday. It was on the Chief Minister's request that PM Narendra Modi's himself intervened to ensure that Mr Yadav could finally stop going around in circles with the aviation regulator.
Grateful, he has dedicated his aircraft's registration to Mr Fadnavis and PM Modi. "The registered name of the aircraft is VT-NMD or Victor Tango Narendra Modi Devendra," Mr Yadav told NDTV.
A resident of Mumbai, Mr Yadav sold his house and spent Rs 4 crore to build a six-seater airplane on a rooftop of a building in Kandivali. In 2016, it was put on display at an exhibition under the Make in India scheme. But the permission for a test flight eluded him.
Before PM Modi's intervention, Mr Yadav alleges, the DGCA not only sat on his application for years but also changed old rules that would have allowed him to fly the aircraft. But it was his incessant campaign that ultimately forced the rules to be changed.
"The rules will prevent huge losses to the Indian exchequer because people like me and more will be able to make planes. They will be able to get the planes registered and fly them too," he said.
But having done all of this, Mr Yadav is not kicking back, relaxing in the comfort of his success. He says he is now going build a 19-seater aircraft.