Mumbai Man Booked After Video Shows Him Riding Scooter With 7 Children

The man has been booked for attempted culpable homicide

In a gross violation of road safety rules, a man was caught on camera carrying seven minor children on his scooter in Mumbai. Uploaded by a Twitter user, the shocking clip shows a man riding his scooter with two children in the front, three other kids seated, and two others standing at the back.

He wrote, ''This irresponsible maniac is riding with seven children on a scooter. He should be immediately arrested for risking the lives of seven young children. Even the parents of these kids should be prosecuted.''

Watch the video here:

This irresponsible maniac is riding with seven children on a scooter. He should be immediately arrested for risking the lives of seven young children. Even the parents of these kids should be prosecuted. @MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice@CMOMaharashtra@TOIMumbai@BrutIndiapic.twitter.com/PalarAQzcH — Sohail Qureshi (@sohfacts) June 20, 2023

Reacting to the viral clip, Mumbai traffic police arrested the man in central Mumbai for attempted culpable homicide and for putting the life of the children and others in danger. He has been booked under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

They wrote, ''Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider.''

Not the ride we support!



This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger.



A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider. #FollowRules#SetRightExamplehttps://t.co/PKgCY0grhNpic.twitter.com/q2VmoRi8oj — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 25, 2023

The video has left internet users shocked and demanded strict punishment for endangering lives.

One user wrote, ''He is putting all their lives at risk. And that of others who are on the road at the same time as him. Ppl on 2-wheelers could fall if this vehicle loses balance and collides with them.''

Another commented,'' No helmet Complete Mockery for law and order.'' A third added, ''Maximum punishment should be given to such Riders.''