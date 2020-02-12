Minister Orders Redevelopment Of Buildings In Mumbai's Kamathipura

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad instructed the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) to do a survey of these buildings and prepare a plan on the lines of the cluster redevelopment, undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in Bhendi Bazar.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday directed cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai's Kamathipura, touted as the Mumbai's largest red-light area.

At a review meeting, Mr Awhad instructed the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) to do a survey of these buildings and prepare a plan on the lines of the cluster redevelopment, undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in Bhendi Bazar.

In 2016, the MBRRB had expressed interest to undertake cluster redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings in Kamathipura.

Initially known as Lal Bazaar, the area got its name from the ''kamathis'' (workers) of other areas of the country, who were labourers on construction sites.

