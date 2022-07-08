Red Alert Issued In Mumbai From 1 PM Till Next 24 Hours: Weather Office

The Met department that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds in Mumbai, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a red alert in Mumbai from 1 pm today till the next 24 hours. The weather office requested people to "plan their travel and schedules likewise".

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

As informed by IMD, Red Alert in Mumbai from 1 PM today till next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to plan their travel and schedules likewise. #MyBMCUpdateshttps://t.co/iV3D2iVwEj — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2022

While there was some respite from the down pour this morning, the weather office warned that the city and its suburbs would likely receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during the day.

The Met department also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, they said.

On Thursday, the IMD had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar district indicating heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rains too at isolated places. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, PTI reported.

The buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were normally as there was no waterlogging anywhere. However, some suburban trains are slightly behind schedule, he said.

The city, which has witnessed heavy rain since Monday, has also recorded severe cases of waterlogging that has affected traffic movement. Two cases of landslides have also been reported this week from Ghatkopar and Satara. No casualties has been reported so far.