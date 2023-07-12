Mumbai Has One Of World's Best International Airports: Survey

Mumbai airport said it offers experiences that redefine modern air travel. (File)

The Mumbai airport has secured the fourth position in a readers' survey of international airports by a US-based travel magazine.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is the only Indian airport to make the cut on Travel + Leisure readers' favourite international airports of this year.

The list rated the airports based on their access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design.

"This recognition underscores CSMIA's unwavering commitment to constantly providing an exceptional travel experience to passengers along with world-class hospitality. CSMIA has left a lasting impression on travellers, earning its well-deserved spot on this esteemed list," said an official release by Mumbai airport.

Mumbai airport offers experiences that redefine modern air travel, it said, adding that it also showcases and introduces the Indian culture to passengers.

"CSMIA now harbour travellers that desire longer layovers, as it strives to make the most of the abundant amenities available to them," it said.

Travel + Leisure conducts the survey every year for the World's Best Awards survey and seeks its readers' opinion on top hotels, resorts, spas, cruise ships, airlines and more.

The survey was completed by around 1,65,000 readers of the magazine this year, the release said.