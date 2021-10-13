Mumbai Drug Bust Case Live Updates: Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing In Mumbai Court Today

On Friday, the Esplanade court rejected Aryan Khan's earlier bail plea. (File)

Mumbai sessions court has agreed to hear the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan today after the Narcotics Control Bureau ​(NCB) files its reply.

The court asked the Narcotics Control Bureau to file its reply today morning by 11 am and argue in the same matter in the second half of the day.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on October 7 sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

On October 8, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in relation to the drugs seized following an NCB raid at a party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was mid-sea and on its way to Goa on October 2 night.

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, and were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on October 4.

They were remanded to NCB custody till October 7, which is when the Mumbai Magistrate court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Oct 13, 2021 11:02 (IST) Council Amit Desai is also present along with Satish Maneshinde's team for Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani is also present.

Oct 13, 2021 10:54 (IST) Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde reaches Mumbai sessions court

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reached the Mumbai sessions court for Aryan Khan's bail hearing later today, which will take place once the Narcotics Control Bureau files its reply.

