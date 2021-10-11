Aryan Khan Case: No Bail For Him Today, Next Hearing On Wednesday

Aryan Khan Drug Case: He has been kept in the quarantine cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Aryan Khan did not get bail today for the third time since his arrest a week ago in the drugs-on-cruise case. His bail request will be heard on Wednesday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gives its statement to the court.

Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been in a Mumbai jail since Friday. He and his friend Arbazz Merchant were was among nine arrested after anti-drugs officials raided a cruise rave party in disguise.

The anti-drugs agency had asked the court to extend his custody till Friday for more time to file its reply.

The court ordered the NCB to do so by Wednesday morning instead, posting Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing to Wednesday instead.

Arguing Aryan Khan's case, lawyer Amit Desai had requested that his request for bail be heard today. No drugs were found on him, the lawyer said.

"The offence involves only a one-year sentence. For this child, seven days is not suitable," Mr Desai had said.

But the NCB insisted it was not ready with its statement today.

Aryan Khan's last request for bail was turned down by a magistrate who agreed with the anti-drugs agency that his court did not have the jurisdiction to decide.

So far, the NCB has argued that Aryan Khan's release can harm its investigations as he could tamper with evidence and try to influence witnesses. The agency has claimed that Aryan Khan needs to be questioned along with others arrested in the case.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde stressed in court that no drugs or any material to suggest a conspiracy had been found on him and he could not be clubbed with the other accused.