Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE: Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing In Mumbai Court

Aryan Khan Drug Case: He has been kept in the quarantine cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will apply for Bail in Mumbai sessions court today.
He was denied bail by a Mumbai Court on Friday after he was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.
Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on October 4 which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7. They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.
Here are the Live Updates on Mumbai Drug Bust Case involving Aryan Khan:
Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): Two facts that are important for date: 1) This person admittedly is not found in possession of him 2) Necessity of time... they did argue bail application on Friday. It was heard and rejected and hence we are here.
Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): Considering the peculiar facts of this case, probably, in the first group, he is the only person without any recovery and no material.
Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): Magistrate applies his mind on the bail application and he only rejects it on maintainability. We are not disputing the jurisdictional aspect. The papers are forwarded to the Sessions Court
Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): We are in the hands of the Court when justice needs to be done. The accused has been charged with an offence with punishment only for a year.
Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): My learned friend (SPP Chimalker) is new to the matter, so am I.
Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): So far as this boy is concerned, he has spent 7 days in custody. There is nothing with him, no other material.
Matter mentioned
Adv Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): There are a couple of applications to be mentioned. It appears there is only one application in Court.
Adv Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): I served them on Friday electronically and physically and we are waiting for their response.
SPP Chimalker (for NCB): We will require time to file replies. I appear with ASG Anil Singh. Investigation is being agthered. It is ongoing. I will pray for one week.
Adv Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): All our applications are identical almost except for the roles. If there is a development, then they won't require so much time.
Sr Adv Amit Desai (for Aryan Khan): So far as our applicant is concerned, person connected in the case are not allowed ... Today is the time of health. I don't know how many persons unconnected are not allowed in court.
Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): Of course NCB is doing its duty. From what I have seen from the record for my person, from last Sunday till this Friday, he was in custody. Only a statement was recorded on Sunday.
Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): Bail does not stop investigation. But the man has been in for a week. After looking at case diary and other persons, it was concluded that PC (police custody) is not required.
Update| Special Public Prosecutor for NCB Advait Sethna arrives.
Update| Defence team led by Senior Advocate Amit Desai arrive in court.
Update| Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde says, "It is natural that if bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We've filed the bail application here (Special NDPS court in Mumbai). Hearing is likely to take place today."
Nigerian national held in Mumbai cruise drug raid, 20th arrest in case
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national, marking the twentieth arrest in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the agency said on Sunday.
Based on preliminary interrogation of the accused, the Mumbai unit of the NCB launched follow-up operations in the matter on the evening of Saturday (October 9).
A team of NCB, Mumbai mounted surveillance in front of Westin Gate in Oberoi garden city, International Business Park, Yashodham, Goregaon, Mumbai and intercepted one Nigerian national namely Okaro Ouzama along with an intermediate quantity of cocaine yesterday.
This is the 20th arrest in the case according to NCB officials.