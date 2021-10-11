Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE: Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing In Mumbai Court

Matter mentioned





Adv Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): There are a couple of applications to be mentioned. It appears there is only one application in Court.





Adv Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): I served them on Friday electronically and physically and we are waiting for their response.





SPP Chimalker (for NCB): We will require time to file replies. I appear with ASG Anil Singh. Investigation is being agthered. It is ongoing. I will pray for one week.





Adv Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): All our applications are identical almost except for the roles. If there is a development, then they won't require so much time.





Sr Adv Amit Desai (for Aryan Khan): So far as our applicant is concerned, person connected in the case are not allowed ... Today is the time of health. I don't know how many persons unconnected are not allowed in court.





Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): Of course NCB is doing its duty. From what I have seen from the record for my person, from last Sunday till this Friday, he was in custody. Only a statement was recorded on Sunday.





Adv Desai (for Aryan Khan): Bail does not stop investigation. But the man has been in for a week. After looking at case diary and other persons, it was concluded that PC (police custody) is not required.