Mumbai Drug Bust Case Live Updates: Aryan Khan's Narcotics Control Bureau Custody Ends Today

Aryan Khan, son of movie star Shah Rukh Khan, will be produced in court today in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. On Monday, he was denied bail after his sensational arrest and was sent to the custody of anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till today by a Mumbai court.
"Investigation is of prime importance and it needs to be carried out. It benefits both accused and investigator," a judge said while extending the custody of Aryan Khan and seven others.
All eight were arrested on Sunday after the anti-drugs agency went undercover and raided a rave party on Saturday evening on the "Cordelia" cruise sailing from Mumbai to Goa.
The raids produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the anti-drugs bureau said. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the anti-drugs bureau.
Here are the Live Updates on Mumbai Drug Bust Case involving Aryan Khan:
- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 5 others to be produced in the Esplanade Court for remand today.
- The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested them on October 3.
- Hearing before Additional Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nirlekar.
- 18 people have been arrested in the case so far.
- Court assembles.
- Aryan Khan and others yet to be produced.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday spoke on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise and assured that he will be sending a letter to the shipping corporation in this regard. Read more
