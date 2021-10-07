Mumbai Drug Bust Case Live Updates: Aryan Khan's Narcotics Control Bureau Custody Ends Today

Mumbai Drug Bust Case Updates: Aryan Khan will be produced in court.

Aryan Khan, son of movie star Shah Rukh Khan, will be produced in court today in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. On Monday, he was denied bail after his sensational arrest and was sent to the custody of anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till today by a Mumbai court.

"Investigation is of prime importance and it needs to be carried out. It benefits both accused and investigator," a judge said while extending the custody of Aryan Khan and seven others.

All eight were arrested on Sunday after the anti-drugs agency went undercover and raided a rave party on Saturday evening on the "Cordelia" cruise sailing from Mumbai to Goa.

The raids produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the anti-drugs bureau said. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the anti-drugs bureau.

Here are the Live Updates on Mumbai Drug Bust Case involving Aryan Khan:

Oct 07, 2021 14:43 (IST) Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 5 others to be produced in the Esplanade Court for remand today.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested them on October 3.

Hearing before Additional Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nirlekar.

18 people have been arrested in the case so far.

Court assembles.

Aryan Khan and others yet to be produced.

Oct 07, 2021 14:29 (IST) "Own It": Hrithik Roshan's Note To Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested after a drugs raid on a cruise ship on the weekend, received an emotional note today from actor Hrithik Roshan urging him to "own everything you experience".

Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday along with seven others.

"I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They are your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense," Hrithik Roshan wrote in the note posted on Instagram, along with a photo of Aryan.

Oct 07, 2021 09:37 (IST) "Aryan Khan's Arrest Is Forgery": Nawab Malik On Cruise Ship Drug Case

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery", and BJP has misused the central agency to frame Aryan Khan.

Addressing the media, the NCP leader alleged that "not even a single gram of drug was seized on the cruise or at the terminal."

"Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," said Mr Malik.



Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday said that there are some links related to bitcoin which the NCB could not share at present, in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A total of 16 arrests have been made in this case and a probe is underway, added Mr Wankhede.

"A total of 16 arrests have been made in this case, probe underway. There are some links (related to bitcoin), but can't share them for now. It will hamper the investigation...," Mr Wankhede told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mumbai court sent four more persons, who were arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, to NCB custody till October 14.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Oct 07, 2021 09:35 (IST) Will Send Letter To Shipping Corporation On Cruise Ship Raid: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday spoke on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise and assured that he will be sending a letter to the shipping corporation in this regard.

