Mumbai Cop's Sons Arrested For Making Obscene Videos Of Women Using AI

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested two brothers for allegedly making objectionable videos of women and girls by using Artificial Intelligence tools, and circulating them on social media.

This was probably the first case in the state where AI was used for generating objectionable videos, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior inspector Kalyan Karpe of Arnala marine police station said the accused, who are 19 and 21 years old, are the sons of a police official posted in Mumbai.

The duo allegedly created obscene videos making use of pictures of women and girls, using Artificial Intelligence tools, he said.

Senior inspector Sujit Gunjkar of the cyber cell of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police commissionerate said this was the first case in the state where AI technology was used for a cyber crime.

When two girls accosted the accused on Monday over the videos, the duo allegedly assaulted them. The two were arrested on Tuesday under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said, adding that probe was on.

