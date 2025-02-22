Video Of Patchwork On Rs 14,000-crore Mumbai Coastal Road Viral, PM Office Takes Note

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, a Rs 14,000-crore initiative, is facing mounting scrutiny after a viral video exposed visible patchwork on a key stretch. While the BMC is considering adding an additional exit at Nepean Sea Road following months of demands, there are fresh concerns over the road's quality and execution.

After the video went viral, Shiv Sena (UBT) has pointed fingers at the previous Eknath Shinde-led government, alleging favouritism toward specific contractors.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also took note of the issue after the video, which depicted substandard patchwork repairs on the northbound stretch near Haji Ali, went viral on X. The PMO's principal secretary relayed concerns to Maharashtra's chief secretary.

This is beyond disappointing. Mumbai's ₹14000 crore Coastal Road already looks like patchwork. I feel betrayed—this was supposed to be world-class infrastructure. L&T and BMC must be held accountable. Is this what we paid for? #Mumbai #CoastalRoad #InfrastructureFail pic.twitter.com/OjxZyoDrJI — Eternal Drift (@drifteternal_) February 19, 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticised the project's execution on X. "The patchwork done on the Coastal Road, from Haji Ali to Worli, is a striking example of mismanagement. Had our government been in power, the Coastal Road would have been completed with top-notch quality by 2023, and today, cycle tracks and parks would have been fully operational and open to the public," he said.

The 10-km six-lane road between Marine Drive and Worli, opened in phases since March 12, 2024, has been used by more than 50 lakh vehicles so far, with a daily average of 18,000 to 20,000, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The road spans 10.58 km and has cost nearly Rs 14,000 crore. The project includes embankment roads, bridges, and elevated sections, with interchanges at Amersons, Haji Ali, and Worli. A key highlight of the project is its two separate underground twin tunnels, each 2 km long, designed to facilitate traffic between South and North Mumbai.

The tunnels feature six lanes, while other sections of the road have eight lanes.