'Mumbai Building Fire Saddening': Eknath Shinde Meets Injured In Hospital

Eknath Shinde met those injured in the Goregaon fire incident at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Center

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday informed that instructions have been issued to the officials for the investigation into the Goregaon fire incident resulting in the deaths of eight people.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Eknath Shinde said, "The incident is saddening. I have been in contact with the Police Commissioner and Mahapalika Commissioner since morning. I have interacted with the patients in the hospital. All patients are out of danger and proper treatment is being given to those in ICU. I have given instructions to investigate the mishappening."

Earlier today Maharashtra CM Shinde met those injured in the Goregaon fire incident, at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Center in Mumbai. In the aftermath of the incident, Ekanth Shinde also announced the fire audit of all such Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) buildings.

"An officer will be appointed for these survey cum fire audits," Maharashtra CMO said.

Eight deaths have so far been reported in the blaze that broke out in Jay Bhavani building in Mumbai's Goregaon building around 3 am in the early hours of Friday.

CM Shinde said that the government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakh to their families.

"I am continuously speaking with the Municipal Commissioner and Police. What happened is unfortunate. I express my condolences to those who died. The government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakhs to their families. Those who are injured will be given treatment by the government," the Maharashtra CM said.

An eye-witness to the incident, actor Manish Chaturvedi said, "The incident occurred 2.30 am-3 am. I had returned from a party around 1.30 am and was sleeping. Suddenly, around 2.45 am I could sense a burning smell in the air. I woke up and first searched my room. I then woke my brother up. We then saw the smoke rising. We then called up the fire brigade.

"I was able to place a call at 3:06 am but there was no response from the other side. I think had they been alert the loss would not have been this much. Police did arrive on time. The situation was very heart-rending," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the families of the victim and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

