6 Killed, 40 Injured In Fire At 7-Storey Building In Mumbai's Goregaon

Six People were killed and 40 injured after a massive fire broke out at a 7-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon today.

Out of the six people who were killed in the fire, including one male and five females, two were minors. Of the 40 people who were injured, 12 were males and 28 were females, including one minor.

The injured were taken to two hospitals, HBT Hospital and Cooper Hospital, in Mumbai.

The fire started around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon West's Azad nagar locality, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The injured residents were taken to a trauma center in Jogeshwari and Cooper Hospital in Juhu.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More details are awaited.

