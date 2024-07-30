2 Killed, 20 Injured As Coaches Of Mumbai-Bound Train Derails In Jharkhand

The Howara-CSMT Express derailed near Badabamboo

Two people died and 20 others were injured after about 18 coaches of a train bound for Mumbai derailed in Jharkhand early this morning.

The Howara-CSMT Express derailed near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur at around 3.45 am. Rescue teams were rushed to the site immediately after the derailment was notified and a rescue and relief operation is on, officials said.

Senior Railways official Om Prakash Charan said that a goods train had also derailed nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

Of the 18 coaches that derailed, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he said.

The injured were given first aid by the Railways' medical team, officials said, adding that they have now been taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment.

The exact reason for the derailment is being ascertained, they said.

Buses and additional trains have been arranged for the affected passengers and the Indian Railways has also issued helpline numbers.

Tatanagar: 06572290324

Chakradharpur: 06587 238072

Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244

Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217

Ranchi: 0651-27-87115

Mumbai: 022-22694040