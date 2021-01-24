Mumbai Blasts Convict Arrested For Allegedly Peddling Drugs In Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai Blasts Convict Arrested For Allegedly Peddling Drugs. (Representational)

A 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict and a person held and acquitted in connection with the murder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar were among three people arrested on Sunday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly peddling drugs, police said.

An official said the three were held from different places here as part of the probe into the seizure of Rs 70 crore worth of MDMA, a psychoactive drug, also known as ecstasy in street lingo, on January 5.

"Mumbai resident Ayub Ibrahim Qureshi (55), Wasim Khan alias Babuji (50) from Nashik and a local resident Gaurav Puri (36) were arrested today. Qureshi served five years after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Khan was arrested in connection with the 1997 murder of Gulshan Kumar and was acquitted due to lack of evidence," Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Yogesh Deshmukh told reporters.

In the January 5 seizure of 70 kilograms of MDMA, five people, including owner of a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical unit Vedparakash Vyas, were held.

Further probe into the case has led to the arrest of 16 people in all, police said.

