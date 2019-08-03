Thousands Stranded As Mumbai Battles 'Typhoon-Like Conditions': 10 Points

Railway passengers stranded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Thousands were stranded at railway stations across Mumbai after incessant rains flooded railway tracks in the city and its surrounding areas today, amid predictions by the India Meteorological Department that the weather situation will only get worse in the next 24 to 36 hours. Two deaths were reported during the day, and three people are still missing. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for schools and colleges, so students don't end up risking their lives.