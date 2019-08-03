Thousands Stranded As Mumbai Battles 'Typhoon-Like Conditions': 10 Points

Here are the top 10 developments of the day:
- A man was electrocuted while another suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Thane's Mumbra, located on the outskirts of Mumbai. The authorities have warned people against venturing into the sea or waterlogged areas until the situation improves.
- Four college students picnicking at a waterfall near Pandavkada hills in Navi Mumbai were swept away in the strong current earlier today. While the body of a student was recovered, the other three are still missing.
- Rain also led to waterlogging on railway tracks, affecting the movement of trains on the Thane and Panvel sections of the Central Railway and leaving thousands of passengers stranded in various stations. They were provided shelter and refreshments by the BMC.
- "Mumbai seems to be under siege in typhoon-like conditions. There's a deluge where I am now, but we're still well above water; I suspect many parts of the city aren't. Any visual updates from around the city?" Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted.
- A portion of a "road over bridge" divider at Harbour Line collapsed on the railway tracks at Tilak Nagar station. Although railway services were disrupted, nobody was reported injured in the incident.
- Air services at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were not crippled until reports last came in. However, officials said most flights reported delays of around 30 minutes.
- Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been kept on standby for quick response if any untoward situation is to arise. Last week, they had airlifted 500 stranded passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express after it was stranded on waterlogged tracks in Thane district.
- In another incident, a 1,478-tonne cargo ship from Hazira, Gujarat, went adrift due to the heavy rains before being washed on the rocky shores of Vangaon village in Palghar. All the crew members were reported safe.
- Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for the last few days. While the city recorded 53.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, its suburbs notched 133.1 mm. Its residents have been warned against visiting the beach.
- Chaotic scenes are common in Mumbai during the monsoon season. The city had witnessed the second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, with the Santacruz and Colaba observatories recording 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm respectively.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.