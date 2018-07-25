Mumbai Shutdown Today Over Maratha Groups' Quota Stir: 10 Points

The Marathas constitute around 30 per cent of Maharashtra's population.

Mumbai: Massive security arrangements are in place in Mumbai after Maratha groups have called for a shutdown in the city today over the community's demand for quota in government jobs and education. Violent protests erupted in parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday after the death of a man who jumped into a river in Aurangabad. Several private bus operators have decided to keep their buses off the roads in Mumbai because of the shutdown call. On Tuesday, internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad as a preventive measure. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for calm and said the government was serious about a resolution. Schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain open today despite the shutdown call.