Maharashtra Bandh Live Updates: Protests In Mumbai Today, State On Edge

Large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest on Tuesday in Maharashtra, where a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 25, 2018 08:29 IST
Maharashtra bandh live updates: The Maratha Kranti Morcha will lead protests in Mumbai today.

New Delhi/Mumbai: 

A protest has been called in Mumbai today by Maratha groups seeking reservation for the community. The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation, announced bandh in Mumbai to press their demand of 16% reservation and to protest against the death of a Maratha youth in Aurangabad. Another group, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, will lead protest in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, according to reports. 

Large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest on Tuesday in Maharashtra, where a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators. Stone throwing and arson were reported from several parts of the state, which remained on edge today and braced for a Mumbai bandh today.

Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district to prevent any untoward incident.

Here are the LIVE updates on Maratha bandh:


Jul 25, 2018
08:16 (IST)
A constable deployed near the funeral venue of the protester who jumped to death on Monday, died. Police said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

"The postmortem report is awaited. Some injury marks were seen on his hands and legs," a police official said, adding another constable there got injured in stone-pelting.

Jul 25, 2018
08:15 (IST)
The impact of Tuesday's bandh was more visible in Aurangabad and adjoining districts in the central region of the state, a day after the death of a protester.

Jul 25, 2018
08:15 (IST)
Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue.
