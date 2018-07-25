Maharashtra Bandh Live Updates: Protests In Mumbai Today, State On Edge

Maharashtra bandh live updates: The Maratha Kranti Morcha will lead protests in Mumbai today.

A protest has been called in Mumbai today by Maratha groups seeking reservation for the community. The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation, announced bandh in Mumbai to press their demand of 16% reservation and to protest against the death of a Maratha youth in Aurangabad. Another group, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, will lead protest in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, according to reports.

Large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest on Tuesday in Maharashtra, where a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators. Stone throwing and arson were reported from several parts of the state, which remained on edge today and braced for a Mumbai bandh today.

Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district to prevent any untoward incident.

