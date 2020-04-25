Mumbai Airport Gears Up To Restart Operations With Safety Measures In Place

Airport will be assigning their personnel to assist travellers at the self-check-in kiosks (File)

In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, GVK MIAL managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has put together measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The airport has formulated standard operating procedures for post-lockdown safety of the passengers, which include social distancing, stringent thermal screening, positioning temporary quarantine centres and also continues to sanitise and disinfect the airport to ensure safety and well-being of the passengers when operations resume.

"To enable safety precautions at the airport, CSMIA plans to maintain social distancing through distinctive markings at both the terminals, maintaining 1.5 metres distance between each passenger," GVK MIAL said in a statement on Saturday.

The special markings will be spread across the entry gate, check-in counters, self-check-in kiosks, security checkpoints, food courts, lounge area and the boarding area among others. Furthermore, the seating arrangements at the food court as well as in the terminal building are reshuffled in a manner that promotes social distancing. Besides, CSMIA has also created quarantine centres at both the terminals of the airport in case any passenger shows symptoms of the deadly virus during screening which will be conducted before entering the terminal building.

The airport will be assigning their personnel to assist travellers at the self-check-in kiosks to help with the boarding copy and other details along with stationing hand sanitisers at all the touchpoints. CSMIA said it puts special emphasis on the need for passengers to wear masks and gloves during the entire course of their travel. It encourages passengers to check-in online from the comfort of their home or office the use of card payment transaction and contactless payment at the airport restaurants and retail stores.

