Mumbai AC Local: 10 Things To Know About The Brand New Train

Initially, the Mumbai AC local will run between Borivali and Churchgate and will be extended up to Virar.

New Delhi: In what is being described as the "Christmas gift" to Mumbai, the country's first air-conditioned (AC) suburban train made its maiden journey this morning from Borivili to Churchgate. In its first week, the Mumbai AC local, will ferry passengers from Churchgate to Borivali, and from Churchgate to Virar from next week onwards. Thousands of excited commuters crowded the stations along the line and clicked selfies before hopping on the swanky local, the city's lifeline.