Chennai's First AC Local Train: Boon For Some, Bane For Others

Chennai's first air-conditioned (AC) suburban train, which rolled out on Saturday, has come as a boon for several commuters during peak hours as the city battles the sweltering heat due to rising temperatures.

The inauguration of the AC train linking Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu corridor was a key episode in the suburban rail network that is often hailed by many as the transport lifeline of the city and its neighbourhoods.

"It is a superb means to beat the summer heat. I used to drive earlier but now, I take the train and am able to comfortably work on my laptop. I think it is a very good initiative by the Railways," Madan, an IT professional, said.

Built by the Integral Coach Factory in the city, the train is equipped with more features than the regular EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) rakes, such as automatic doors and passenger information system. Its space-saving design has the propulsion system tucked under the train, so passengers can walk freely from one end to the other.

Some passengers, however, complained of the absence of any mobile or laptop charging provisions and about the metallic seats.

"I wish they had USB and charging provisions so we could charge and work on the go. Besides, the metallic seats get cold and could be a problem for ortho patients like me. Cushioned seats would be nice," Periayyah, a techie, said.

Commuters also flagged the expensive fares, which starts at Rs 35 and can extend up to Rs 105. "Taking this train is more expensive than taking the metro. The railways should bring down the fares. The limited stops too don't provide any help to students like me," Manobala, a college-goer, said.

The train makes only three trips a day. Amudha, a government employee working at Fort St George, said: "The timing ought to be changed to suit the opening and closing of government offices, so more of us could switch to this mode of transport."

(With inputs from Deepthi Joseph)


