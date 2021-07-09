Mukul Roy To Chair Public Accounts Panel In Bengal Assembly, BJP Protests

Mukul Roy recently joined Trinamool after winning the Assembly polls on a BJP ticket. File

Trinamool leader Mukul Roy, who recently switched over to the ruling camp in Bengal after winning the assembly polls on a BJP ticket, was today appointed chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee in the Assembly by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

BJP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, staged a walkout in protest against this decision.

Mr Roy, who was elected from Krishnanagar Uttar, joined the Trinamool last month. He did not resign as an MLA, despite being asked to do so several times by the BJP.

The Trinamool leader was elected as a member of the Public Accounts Committee in June.

Mr Adhikari said that an opposition MLA is usually appointed as the committee's chairman in accordance with the norm. He alleged that the Trinamool misused rules to appoint Mr Roy as its chairman.