107 Bengal Lawmakers Will Switch To BJP 'Very Soon', Says Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy said that these lawmakers are from Trinamool, CPM, Congress. (File Photo)

As many as 107 legislators of Trinamool Congress, the Left and the Congress are in touch with the BJP, party leader Mukul Roy claimed on Saturday, vowing to bring down the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. Several Trinamool leaders, both at the state and district levels, have lost confidence in the party and are fed up with the way it is functioning, said.

"Very soon we will show you 107 legislators who are leaving their parties. 107 legislators are ready to leave their parties. These are lawmakers from Trinamool, CPM, Congress. Most are Trinamool... What will happen only future will tell. Nothing stands still in politics," he said. He did not give any further details.

Mr Roy's comments came amid several Trinamool councillors returning to the party after switching to the BJP.

Since the Lok Sabha poll results, in which the BJP won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state, six Trinamool legislators and one each from the Congress and the Left switched to the party.

Mr Roy, a former Trinamool Congress leader who joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with Ms Banerjee, also mocked the Trinamool Congress over it appointing political strategist Prashant Kishor.

"The appointment of Prashant Kishor is evidence that the TMC has lost confidence in the so called charisma of Mamata Banerjee. That is why it needs a political strategist to save its sinking ship," he said.

Mr Kishor recently held a series of meetings with Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee over the Trinamool Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha polls and on the ways to revive it ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

After its sensational performance in the national elections, the BJP had promised a seven-round exodus of lawmakers from Ms Banerjee's party to match the seven-phase polls.

While campaigning in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told a rally that 40 legislators from Mamata Banerjee's party were in contact with the BJP and would change camp after the national elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

