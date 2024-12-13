Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: How To Apply, Eligibility And More

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: Months ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (Dec 12) notified the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana under which eligible women above the age of 18 will be offered monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000. The former Delhi chief minister added that the sum will be increased to Rs 2,100 if AAP returns to power. The initiative aims to provide financial support to women, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. A budget of Rs 2,000 crore has been set aside for this scheme, which was proposed in the Delhi government's 2024/25 budget.

“I had promised Rs 1,000 per month for women of Delhi. And I am happy to announce that CM Atishi's cabinet has approved this scheme today. Now women can register and avail this scheme,” Mr Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Eligibility for Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

You must be a permanent resident of Delhi.

The age of the applicant must be 18 or above on the date of cabinet decision i.e. December 12, 2024.

Exclusion criteria

Beneficiaries from any social security schemes such as Disability Pension Scheme, Old Age Pension and financial assistance scheme for women in distress.

Any woman who has paid income tax in the last assessment cycle is also ineligible.

Present of former elected woman public representative (MP, MLA or councillor).

Past or present permanent government employees (either in central government, state government or local bodies).

Documents required

Aadhaar card

Voter ID card

PAN card

Bank account details

Address proof:

Income certificate:

Self-declaration: An affidavit declaring you meet the eligibility criteria (including not receiving other benefits) might be required.

Also Read | AAP's Poll Special: Rs 1,000 A Month For Delhi Women, Rs 2,100 If It Wins

How to apply?

According to Chief Minister Atishi, the government is aiming to start the online registration process in the upcoming days after notifying it on Thursday (Dec 12).

"Work is underway to work on the registration process. We will make an effort to see that in the next 7-10 days, the registration process for Mahila Samman Yojana begins," said CM Atishi during a press briefing.

The Project Management Unit (PMU) is being set up to oversee the online platform that will expedite the registration process.

When will the money be credited?

The Delhi CM said the money being credited into the beneficiary's accounts will depend on the announcement of the election dates. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll dates in January. The Delhi CM added that she was hoping that the beneficiaries would receive at least one or two instalments before March 31, 2025.

However, as per multiple media reports, it may take more than three months for the first installment to show in the bank accounts as the online portal, crucial to the implementation of the scheme is yet to go live. The portal has to be fully developed and tested before being made operational. The AAP government is expected to hire an agency for the PMU.