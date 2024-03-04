AAP Announces Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Delhi Women. Check Eligibility

To be eligible for the scheme, women will have to be above the age of 18.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana in her maiden budget speech on Monday. Under this scheme, the Kejriwal government will give ₹1,000 monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25.

Atishi said, “The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of ₹1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukyamnatri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit.”

It must be noted that Rs 2000 crore has been allocated for Mukyamnatri Mahila Samman Yojana.

The news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying, “A budget of ₹2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the ₹2000 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of ₹1000 per month.”

What are the eligibility criteria?

- To be eligible for the scheme, women will have to be above the age of 18, and be Delhi voters.

- She should not be an income taxpayer.

- If any woman is a beneficiary of any other pension scheme or is a government employee, then she won't be able to avail the benefits of Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Atishi presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Delhi Assembly, with an outlay of ₹ 76,000 crore.

The Delhi Finance Minister in her speech said that the government is trying to realise the dream of 'Ram Rajya'.

She said, “We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram. We have been trying day and night for the last 9 years to fulfil this dream of 'Ram Rajya'. We have tried to provide happiness and prosperity to the people of Delhi in the last 9 years. There is a lot to be done to establish 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi but a lot has been done in the last 9 years..."

This marked the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Talking about it, Atishi said, "Today I am not only presenting the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government but I will also present the changing picture of Delhi in the last ten years..."

Ahead of the budget presentation, the Delhi Minister took blessings from former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's mother.