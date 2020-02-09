Hasn't Put Up 'No Exit' Board: Minister On Muslim Leaders Quitting BJP

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi denied that the BJP failed to convince its Muslim leaders (File)

In the wake of some Muslim leaders from Madhya Pradesh quitting the BJP in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said his party has not put up a board of "no exit" or "no entry".

He said those who have misunderstandings about CAA should think with an open mind and get their misconceptions cleared as the new law is not a threat to any Indian citizen.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Naqvi assured Indian Muslims that their citizenship was "100 per cent protected".

Asked about Muslim leaders from the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh quitting the BJP in protest against the CAA, Mr Naqvi said, "The BJP is a big political party. The BJP has neither put up a board of 'no exit' nor of 'no entry'. People come to the BJP and those who don't want to stay in the party go away."

To another question, the Union minister denied that the BJP failed to convince its Muslim leaders that the CAA was in the country's interest.

"We appeal to those having misunderstanding about CAA to think with an open mind and clear their misconceptions. They should also think why a 'bogus bashing brigade' was spreading fake information about CAA to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion in a particular community," he said.