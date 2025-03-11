Savarkar, <i>'Chhaava'</i>, Abu Azmi: Spotlight On Aurangzeb, 300 Years Later

The success of the Bollywood film 'Chhaava' and the recent statements by some leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have thrust Aurangzeb into the spotlight once again, more than 300 years after his death in 1707.



'Chhaava' is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was captured by Aurangzeb's commander in 1689 at Sangamneshwar. Chhatrapati Sambhaji was put to death on the Mughal emperor's orders later the same year.



While historians debate whether Aurangzeb was a religious fanatic or simply used religion as a tool for furthering his hold on power, Maharashtra has traditionally seen the Mughal emperor as a historical antagonist because of his frequent conflicts against the Marathas, which was part of a concerted effort to expand into the Deccan. Emotions ran high after the film's release. Then Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi fanned the flames with his comment that Aurangzeb "was not a cruel ruler" and that he had also got Hindu temples constructed.



Speaking outside the Maharashtra Assembly earlier this month, Abu Azmi said, "Aurangzeb got several temples built. In Varanasi, he saved a Hindu girl from a priest who had an evil eye on her. He had the priest trampled by elephants."



"I don't consider Aurangzeb a cruel ruler. During that era, power struggles were political, not religious. Aurangzeb's army had many Hindus, just as Chhatrapati Shivaji's army had several Muslims," he added.



Mr Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the remainder of the ongoing Budget session and was forced to retract his remarks.



"Whatever I have said about Aurangzeb is something that has been stated by historians and writers. I have not made any derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any national icons. Still, if anyone is hurt by my remarks, then I take back my statements and comments," he said.



On Tuesday, he also paid tributes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his death anniversary and called him a "valiant warrior".



The damage control proved to have come too late, however, with Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil saying that Mr Azmi's statement had hurt the dignity of the House and even some opposition leaders, including Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) asking why the Samajwadi Party MLA from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar had not been arrested. At least one case was also filed against him.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - a leader from the BJP, which has often spoken out against Aurangzeb and the treatment of Hindus under his rule - said Mr Azmi will "100 per cent" be put in jail. His outrage over Mr Azmi's comments was also shared by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena.



Tomb Row



BJP's Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recently sought the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Khulabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district - whose name was changed from Aurangabad (after Aurangzeb) in 2022.



"What is the need... send a JCB machine and raze his grave... he was a thief and lootera (robber)... Those who visit Aurangzeb's tomb and pay homage may be his future. They should take that tomb to their own homes, but the glorification of Aurangzeb will not be tolerated anymore," Mr Bhosale had said.



On Saturday, Mr Fadnavis was asked about Mr Bhosale's demand and he favoured the removal of the tomb, but said it has to be done following the law since the Congress-led regime had put the site under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).



"We all also want the same thing, but you need to do it within the framework of the law, because it is a protected site. The site was put under ASI's protection during the Congress regime a few years ago," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.



Enduring Sentiment?



The opposition to Aurangzeb among some sections of society goes back at least to the time of activist and social reformer Jyotiba Phule and freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray often spoke out against Aurangzeb and his impact on Hindus and this was continued by his son and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Even after Akhilesh Yadav backed Abu Azmi, Uddhav Thackeray, who is an ally of the Samajwadi Party chief in the INDIA alliance, supported the leader's suspension and said that all of Maharashtra has raised an objection against him.

Controversies around Aurangzeb swirled in 2021 - when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said invaders like the Mughal emperor had tried to destroy Varanasi - 2022, when AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the Mughal emperor's tomb and again in 2023, when then deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis used the words "Aurangzeb ki 'aulaad' (progeny)" after some people displayed the former king's photos and used them as online status messages.



Aurangzeb dominated the discourse again ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year when the BJP accused its former ally Uddhav Thackeray of discarding the legacy of Chhatrapati and carrying the 'palki' (palanquin) of Aurangzeb. Home Minister Amit Shah had described Mr Thackeray as the leader of the "Aurangzeb Fan Club".



Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, PM Modi had said Congress and its allies abuse Veer Savarkar and stay mum about Bal Thackeray. In an attack on the opposition, he had asked people whether they would vote for those who follow Sambhaji or those propagating Aurangzeb's ideas.