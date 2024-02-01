'Nature Has Blessed Us': Snow Brings Cheer, Turns Kashmir Into Wonderland

The "snowless" winter had brought disappointment to locals and tourists alike.

The much-awaited snowfall has brought cheer to the people of the Kashmir and turned the Valley into a winter wonderland. Most parts of the Kashmir, mainly plains, received season's first snowfall as winter's harshest period - Chillai Kalan - went snowless and registered as driest winter spell ever.

Late night snowfall, in plains including Srinagar, brought cheer to people and caught them by surprise with netizens sharing videos and photos on various social media sites expressing joy. Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period that starts on December 21 every year and ends on January 31, went almost snowless with the Kashmir Valley witnessing unusual weather conditions this winter.

Even famous ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir, other tourist attractions like Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir also received less or no snowfall during this 40-day winter period. A rare phenomenon seen during winters in the Kashmir Valley.

The "snowless" winter had brought disappointment to locals and tourists alike. No snow in the Valley had taken sheen of it, which otherwise would mesmerise people with white landscape during winter.

Wednesday's snowfall, however, brought Kashmir alive, ending the longest dry spell in the plains as most parts received season's first snowfall.

People expressed their joy by sharing visuals on various social media sites including X, formerly Twitter. "Embracing the magic of the first snowfall in Shupiyan after a prolonged dry spell," wrote a user on X.

"Magical snowfall in Kashmir! After a dry spell, nature has blessed us with this picturesque scene. Let's embrace the beauty of winter!," wrote another X user.

"Magical snowfall in Kashmir! ❄️ After a dry spell, nature has blessed us with this picturesque scene. Let's embrace the beauty of winter!

#KashmirSnow#WinterWonderland#NatureBlessings#SnowyScenes#JoyfulMoments" — Shabir (@shabir_bhat) February 1, 2024

A user also shared pictures of Shikaras, covered in snow, lined up at the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake

"A glimpse of the #Shikaras docked at the shore of #DalLake as the city received fresh #snowfall, causing a drop in temperature, in #Srinagar on Thursday," he wrote.

The absence of snow at major tourist attractions and other parts of the Kashmir had also disappointed tourists with many cancelling their planned trips. The fresh snowfall has now infused a new life, turning the Kashmir Valley into white picturesque landscape that it is known for during winters.