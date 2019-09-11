Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Successfully Tested: Defence Ministry

The Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile was launched with state-of-the-art infrared imaging seeker

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully flight tested indigenously developed Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The defence ministry said it was the third series of successful testing of MPATGM which will be used by the Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful test of the missile.

Officials said the test paves the way for the Army to develop the third generation man portable anti-tank guided missile indigenously.

"In a major boost for Indian Army, DRDO today successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget MPATGM in the ranges of Kurnool," the defence ministry said.

It said the fire and forget missile was launched from a man portable tripod launcher and it hit the intended target.

"The missile hit the target in top attack mode and destroyed it with precision. All the mission objectives were met," the ministry said.

The missile was launched with state-of-the-art infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics.

