MP Woman Stabs Husband's Employee To Death Suspecting Affair

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

A woman allegedly stabbed her husband's employee to death, suspecting her of having an affair with him, and injured another woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Friday (Dec 20).

The police on Thursday arrested Shikha Mishra (35) for the killing that took place at Professor Colony on Wednesday, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anand Kaladgi said the victim, Anika Mishra (33), worked at the construction company run by the accused woman's husband, Brajesh Mishra.

Shikha suspected her husband of having an affair with Anika, he said.

The official said the accused allegedly contacted Anika on Wednesday and met her at the residence of one Sonam Rajak in Professor Colony.

They got into a heated argument, and Shikha stabbed Anika and injured Sonam when she tried to intervene during the attack, he said.

Anika succumbed to her injuries, while Sonam is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The ASP said the accused woman, who fled from the spot, was arrested at Satna railway station on Thursday.

