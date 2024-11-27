Boy, 16, Stabbed To Death Over Social Media Comment, 2 Minors Arrested

The boy was stabbed due to an ongoing enmity. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Ramleela ground in northwest Delhi for allegedly making social media comments that police described as "controversial", an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the assailants, also minors, attacked him with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

"A PCR call was received in the Shalimar Bagh Police Station regarding an injured boy lying in Ramleela ground. The police team reached the spot and found him with multiple stab wounds," a police officer said.

He was working as a labourer in a banquet hall for the last two days, the officer said. An FIR was registered and the police apprehended two juveniles in the case.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the boy was stabbed due to an ongoing enmity, the officer said.

During questioning, the accused told the police that the victim had made "controversial comments" against them on social media. Following which, they intercepted him at Ramleela ground and stabbed him. He died on the spot, officer said.

"We have recovered a dagger and the victim's mobile phone. Further investigation in the case is underway," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)