Madhya Pradesh To Give Rs 20,500 Crore Power Subsidy To Farmers, Domestic Consumers

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved subsidy in power bills of over Rs 15,700 crore for farmers, and the continuance of subsidy of Rs 4,980 crore for domestic electricity consumers during the current fiscal.

It also gave the nod to a scheme under which tribal families in 16 districts would get doorstep delivery of foodgrains from PDS (ration) shops.

After the meeting held virtually and chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said the cabinet decided to provide over Rs 20,500 crore of subsidy on power bills to farmers and domestic consumers.

An official statement said later that continuance of the subsidy for domestic consumers, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and those in Below Poverty Line category, under the Grah Jyoti Yojana will cost the exchequer Rs 4,981.69 crore.

A subsidy Rs 15,722.87 crore will be given in bills of agriculture pumps (up to 10 horse power capacity) and other farm sector consumers. It is estimated to benefit about 21.75 lakh farmers.

SC and ST farmers owning up to one hectare of land will get free power supply, the statement said.

The state government also approved the Mukhyamantri Ration Aaapke Dwar Yojana which will benefit tribals in 7,511 villages across 74 blocks of 16 districts.

Under the scheme, tribal families will get doorstep delivery of ration from Public Distribution System (PDS) shops.

This scheme will not be launched in the areas where bypolls are going to take place later this month, Mishra clarified.

"This is not a new announcement. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made this announcement on September 18 and it was approved today by the cabinet. This should not be linked to the bypolls," he said.

Byelections to three Assembly and one Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for October 30.