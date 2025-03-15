3 Killed In Road Accident While Returning Home From Holi Celebration

In a horrific incident that occurred on Friday noon during the Holi celebrations, three individuals lost their lives in a car accident in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victims, all relatives, were on their way back from Katra to their native village, Gambhirpur, situated in the Garh police station area.

The fateful journey, meant to be a return to the comfort of home after the joyous festivities of Holi, turned into a tragedy when the car which they had travelled in plunged off a bridge.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when a car, carrying the three persons, fell off a bridge -- known as Agdal Bridge, In-charge of Garh police station, Avinash Pandey, told IANS over the phone.

The vehicle was discovered after an alert was raised about the accident by local people and passers-by.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the victims were transported immediately to nearby Gangev Community Hospital.

However, despite all efforts, the three were declared brought dead.

The police officer has confirmed that the identities of all three victims have been established.

After the post-mortem examinations were completed, their bodies were handed over to the grieving family members.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Akshay Lal Patel, 43-year-old Brijendra Patel, and 20-year-old Luvkush Patel.

Authorities are struggling to piece together the circumstances that led to this devastating crash.

The absence of eyewitnesses or survivors at the scene has left the exact cause of the accident unclear.

However, preliminary insights from police sources suggest that the car may have been travelling at a high speed.

It is suspected that the driver attempted to jam in onto brakes suddenly, possibly due to the appearance of a stray animal on the road -- the National Highway Number 30, leading to a loss of control.

The car is said to have veered off sharply before plunging straight off the bridge.

However, it is yet not ascertained as to who was driving the car.

