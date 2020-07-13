Team Scindia Gets 41% Share, Top Posts In Madhya Pradesh Cabinet

Eleven days after they were first inducted into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally divided portfolios among the 28 ministers, majority of whom are Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists.

With this the those loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia now enjoy 41 per cent share in the cabinet and have top ministries and departments, including Revenue, Transport, Mining, Rural Development, Energy, Women and Child Development, and Health.

Those in the camp of the four-time Chief Minister retained Finance and Urban Development.

The cabinet expansion had been due since March, when the Congress lost power to the BJP after 22 rebels quit along with Mr Scindia, once a close aide of Congress's Rahul Gandhi.

While Mr Chouhan will retain the departments of Public Relations, General Administration and Aviation, Dr Narottam Mishra has been retained as the home minister and given the added responsibility of the Parliamentary Affairs, and the Law and Justice ministries after the Health ministry was taken away from him.

In Team Scindia, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary got charge of the health and family welfare departments, Pradyumna Singh Tomar got energy, Mahendra Singh Sisodia got panchayat and rural development, while Imarti Devi got women and child development department.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, and the Ministry of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment.

Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput - both inducted into the cabinet in the first "mini expansion" on July 2 - retained the water resources, and revenue and transport departments, respectively. Ms Silawat also got charge of the fisheries and fisheries development departments.

The full list of portfolios was released on Monday after one such list was leaked and circulated widely on Sunday evening, forcing the Chief Minister's office to come out with official denials.

Sources said a list was finalised and planned for release on Sunday afternoon but was held up after another tussle, apparently over the portfolios of Ministers of State.

In a step down from being the mining minister in the previous Kamal Nath government, Independent Waraseoni MLA Pradeep Jaiswal was made the chairperson of MP State Mining Corporation Limited.

However, former Congress MLA Pradyumna Singh Lodhi was rewarded with an appointment as the chairman of MP State Civil Supplies Corporation within hours of joining the BJP on Sunday.

Both posts are of the rank of cabinet minister.