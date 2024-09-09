Mourning, 5-Point Declaration Mark Kuki-Zomi Mass Rally in Kangpokpi

Thousands of people from the Kuki-Zomi tribe came out on the streets of Kangpokpi district headquarters today, protesting against the proposed removal of the 9 and 22 Battalions of Assam Rifles Kangpokpi and Churachandpur. Organised under the aegis of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), the protest highlighted the community's deep fears about the deteriorating security situation and the critical need for Assam Rifles to maintain peace.

Following the rally, the protestors gathered at Kangpokpi for a massive public meeting. They mourned the recent deaths of four Kuki-Zomi people who were killed in Jiribam on September 7.

The meeting concluded with the community making a powerful five-point declaration in response to recent violence.

The Five-Point Declarations are:

1. Defending Ancestral Land: The Kuki-Zomi community vowed that its members would defend their ancestral lands, which they hold sacred, with every drop of their blood.

2. Equal Retribution for Attacks: The community pledged that any attacks on Kuki-Zomi villages and people would be met with equal and fitting retribution, reflecting their commitment to protect their community against future aggressions.

3. Opposition to the Manipur Government: The Kuki-Zomi people will resist and reject any policies implemented by the Manipur government, which they accuse of harboring hostility and attempting to marginalize the Kuki-Zomi people politically, socially, and academically.

4. Rejection of the Manipur Government's Eight-Point Demand: The declaration denounced the Manipur government's eight-point demand, which they view as detrimental to the survival of the Kuki-Zo community. They accused the government of appeasing Meitei groups at the expense of Kuki-Zomi tribes' safety.

5. Demand for Separation as a Union Territory: The Kuki-Zomi community reaffirmed their demand for complete political and geographical separation from the Meitei community, seeking Union Territory status with its legislature. This demand, they asserted, is unyielding and non-negotiable.