Mother Sells Newborn Baby For Rs 1 Lakh In Jharkhand: Police

A newborn baby boy was allegedly sold by his mother after delivery in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Chatra, Abu Imran received information about the sale of the newborn baby. The DC informed the SP about the matter and police immediately swung into action and recovered the newborn within 24-hours from Bokaro district, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatra), Avinash Kumar.

Addressing a press conference, the SDPO said police arrested 11 people including Asha Devi, the mother of the newborn baby.

Kumar said police recovered Rs 1 lakh from the possession of Asha Devi.

Asha Devi's arrest led police to arrest a Sahiya didi identified as Dimple Devi.

Based on the lead provided by Dimple Devi, police apprehend the other accused and recovered the baby from Bokaro, the SDPO said.

A couple of Badkagaon village in Hazaribag district have struck deal with two brokers of Chatra and Bokaro district for the newborn for Rs 4.5 lakh, he said.

While Rs one lakh was given to the mother of the baby, the rest Rs 3.5 lakh was shared among them, the police officer said.

A case was registered with Chatra police station on the statement of Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital Dr Manish Lal.

