Most Government Offices In This Manipur District Shut After Boycott Call

A deserted government office in Churachandpur district.

Government offices in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur recorded thin attendance on Monday, despite the state home department's warning that "no work, no pay" rule would be applied if employees go on unauthorised leaves.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Churachandpur-based organisation, has urged the government staff in the district to refrain from attending work from Monday over the suspension of a policeman, who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab.

"Several of the employees who went to office returned after finding no other staff," an official based in Churachandpur district told news agency PTI.

Schools, markets, and private sector establishments, however, remained open and they were not affected.

"State government employees should refrain from going to office... it will be their sole responsibility if any untoward incident happens," the tribal body had said.

Manipur government's Chief Secretary, Vineet Joshi, on Sunday in an order directed all government employees to attend offices and in case of any violation of the orders, the person concerned without any exception shall be prosecuted under relevant provision of law.

All Central and state government authorities and management authorities of institutions, establishments and autonomous bodies were also advised to ensure strict attendance of staff and students as usual, the order said.

All District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all districts shall take up necessary action to enforce the orders, said the Chief Secretary.

Manipur has been hit with ethnic violence since May last year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.