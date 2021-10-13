Union Minister Launches Phase-2 Of Awareness Campaign On HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis

Bharati Pravin Pawar released an e-booklet developed by National AIDS Control Organisation

In a bid to commemorate India's 75th year of Independence, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday launched Phase II of awareness campaigns on HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis (TB) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Expressing happiness on the launch of this event, Ms Pawar said, "The New India@75 has provided a platform for the States for bringing students, adolescents, youth and other stakeholders to act together in the national interest."

"Following the launch of Phase I, I am happy to note that weeklong activities like painting, extempore debate and mask making pertaining to awareness generation of HIV/AIDS and TB and Blood Donation were organized in 25 schools and 25 colleges of each State," she added in the statement, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

She further congratulated National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for the successful launch of the ''Phase 1 of Awareness Campaigns on HIV, TB and Promotion of Blood Donation'' on August 12, on the occasion of International Youth Day.

The minister also released an e-booklet developed by NACO to showcase the variety of awareness activities conducted under Phase-1 and will work as a guide to connecting more students from across the country to participate in activities ahead.

Ms Pawar also interacted virtually with the students across the country and said, "I strongly feel ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas'' are important for making our country a great nation. Your contribution is most important for ''Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India'' as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

She also said that the Prime Minister has rightly said that "Indian youth from across the country are making our nation proud in many areas such as sports, robotics, machine-learning etc." and are working on many products which have the potential to go global.

Other senior officials of the ministry were also present at the event on Tuesday.