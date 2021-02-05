Madhya Pradesh 4-Year-Old Raped, Killed Allegedly By Rape-Accused On Bail

The accused, a 40-year-old man, had raped the minor's aunt in June last year and was released on bail.

A four-year old girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday, allegedly by a man who was out on bail in another rape case.

The accused, a 40-year-old man, had raped the minor's aunt in June last year and was released on bail a fortnight ago, after he spent six months in jail.

The police said the girl went missing from her village on Wednesday. In the evening, her family members, who were searching for her, found her body in a mustard field, about 200 metres from her home.

She was last seen with the accused, who had returned to her village, the police said.

She lived with her grandparents as her parents work as labourers in another state.

During questioning after his arrest on Thursday, the man confessed to raping and killing the girl, the police said. A case has been registered against him under several sections of the law, including the SC/ST Act.

Angry relatives of the child blocked the traffic by holding a "chakka jam" protest, demanding the man be hanged.

According to villagers, the accused lured her by offering to buy her chocolate. Two other children had ran inside their homes upon seeing him, the villagers said.

In a separate case, a 5-year-old girl in the state was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a neighbour on Thursday. She is being treated at a hospital in Rewa district.