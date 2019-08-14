More Than 270 Killed In Floods In Six States, 10 Lakh People Displaced

Army and Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Maharashtra (Reuters)

Floods and landslides have killed more than 270 people in India this month, displaced over 10 lakh and inundated thousands of homes across six states, authorities said on Wednesday after two weeks of heavy monsoon rains.

The rains from June to September are a lifeline for rural India, delivering some 70 per cent of the country's rainfall, but they also cause death and destruction each year.

The southern states of Kerala and Karnataka, and Maharashtra and Gujarat in the west, were among the hardest hit by floods that washed away thousands of hectares of summer-sown crops and damaged roads and rail lines.

At least 95 people were killed and more than 50 are missing in Kerala, where heavy rainfall triggered dozens of landslides last week and trapped more than 100 people.

Rescuers help people cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Wayanad

About 1.9 lakh people are still living in relief camps in the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, but he added some people are returning home as flood waters recede.

In neighbouring Karnataka, 54 people died and 15 are missing after rivers burst their banks when authorities released water from dams.

Nearly 7 lakh people have been evacuated in the state.

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well as the central state of Madhya Pradesh, in the next two days, weather officials said.

An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad

In Maharashtra, 48 people died but floodwaters are receding, said a state official.

"We are now trying to restore electricity and drinking water supplies," he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the biggest producer of soybeans, heavy rains killed 32 people and damaged crops, authorities said.

In Gujarat, 31 people died in rain-related incidents, while landslides killed nearly a dozen people in the northern hilly state of Uttarakhand.

